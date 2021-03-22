Ramón Pérez Tejada, the Dominican Republic’s director of the General Directorate of Border Development (DGDF) affirms that the construction of a perimeter fence on the Dominican-Haitian border announced by President Abinader on February 27 goes well beyond the nationalism caused by illegal immigration, but will allow, among other things, to put an end to trafficking of all kinds …

This fence, of which he specifies that some 60 kilometers have already been built between Elías Piña and Jimaní, will extend for 190 kilometers of the 391 km of border that separates the two countries.

According to Pérez, each access point with Haiti will become a large customs office for companies, which will benefit not only the Dominican State but also the Haitian State by reducing smuggling and all those who live on both sides of the border.

Regarding the number of customs offices, he mentions two or three large customs infrastructures in each Dominican border province [Dajabón (North-West), Elías Piña (South-West), Independencia (South-West), Monte Cristi (North-West) , Pedernales (Sud-Ouest)] explaining that it is the commercial exchange dynamics of each province that will establish the number and location of these infrastructures explaining

“If there is a market that has existed for years, you can not simply block it, but on the contrary, you have to create the structures for it to develop. Reality will tell us where this trade infrastructure will be located along the border. What the fence will do is organize the border and promote the development of the economy of both countries.”