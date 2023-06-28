New Episode In She Said, He Said Trump Department Store Rape Saga.

- Advertisement -

By Editor: June 28th, 2023.

Former US President Trump has filed a new lawsuit against retired journalist E. Jean Carroll this week, suing for defamation claiming that she “falsely” accused him of rape.

The lawsuit comes after a federal jury in New York City decided last month that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president has been ordered to pay $5 million. Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.

The former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner’s legal team said E. Jean Carroll “wantonly and falsely” accused Trump on “multiple occasions of committing rape,” saying those claims “constitute defamation.”

Trump’s lawyers Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed the lawsuit this week said the rape “clearly was not committed,” pointing to the jury verdict last month.

A New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990’s on May 09, 2023 in New York City.

Trump did not appear in court to defend himself against the allegations.

The jury awarded her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims, although it said that she was “not raped”.

Carroll has testified that she was raped by former President Trump, giving details about the alleged attack in the mid-1990s.

Habba and Madaio said that Carroll’s “repeated falsehoods and defamatory statements” have brought “significant harm” to Trump’s reputation, which has “yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result.”

Habba and Madaio is demanding Carroll “retract her defamatory statements” against the former president; deny all relief and purported damages sought by Carroll; and award Trump “compensatory and punitive damages.”

Habba and Madaio also demanded Trump be awarded “counsel fees, costs, and any further relief as this Court may be deem just and proper.”

Carroll, 79, alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across the street from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996.

According to Carroll, the two had a chance run-in at the store, where Trump was shopping for a gift for “a girl.”

She said he asked for her advice, and the two shopped together before he pushed her into a dressing room and sexually assaulted her.

Trump and his legal team insist that Carroll’s allegations are fabricated, with the former president’s initial reaction including an accusation that Carroll was motivated by wanting to sell copies of her book.

In an exclusive interview last month just after the jury delivered the verdict, Trump told Fox News Digital that he has “absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

Trump has previously stated that Carroll is “not my type”.

“This verdict is a disgrace,” he told Fox News Digital. “It is a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history.”

It is not clear what the outcome of these cases might be. Much might depend on the interpretation of the word rape, as in many parts of the United States the word “rape” is not used in legal terminology as terms like “sexual battery” are preferred.

Meanwhile, Carroll has a second defamation suit against Trump that will go to trial early next year.

Souces: Fox News, news agencies, NPR.