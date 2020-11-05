BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The mission of correctional officers at Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts is to rehabilitate inmates and create an opportunity for them to make for a smooth reintegration into the larger society, according to Commissioner of Corrections, Terrance James.

“Over the years, people have had the perception that the prison is just where people have been sent to jail by the court,” said Commissioner James. “They just serve their time and they are reintegrated back into society,” said Mr. James.

“As the new commissioner of Her Majesty’s Prison, I have embarked on a journey to try to rehabilitate the inmates here at Her Majesty’s Prison and to showcase some of the positive things the inmates have been doing,” he said.

“Some people are not aware that we have inmates here who are very skilled in carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work,” said James. “Over the years, this has not been showcased to the public. People have been given the wrong perception about Her Majesty’s Prison.

“The public is aware that some inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison have sat the CAPE and CSEC examinations,” he said. “They have been very successful; we have a very good academic programme at Her Majesty’s Prison.

“Everyone is aware of the prison band from when it plays at various functions,” said James. “People look forward to the prison band. They are very impressed with the music that the members of Her Majesty’s Prison Band produce. This is also another type of rehabilitative project where when the inmates leave the institution, they can integrate into bands that are formed here in the Federation.”

“The purpose of these rehabilitation projects is to show that when inmates leave the institution, they have a skill so they can seek employment or become entrepreneurs in starting their own businesses.”