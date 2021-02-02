CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA) has launched a new interactive and innovative website, www.investnevis.org to better enhance Nevis’ ability to attract local and foreign investment.

Delivering remarks at the launch ceremony in the Cabinet Room, Pinney’s Estate on February 2, Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration, said the new website was conceived to move Nevis well ahead of the competition for investment.

“The concept, which I readily accepted as minister responsible for trying to get investment to the island, was to create a platform that those internationally who wanted to invest could have essentially a one-stop shop,” said Hon. Brantley. “This site will provide us and investors with a portal into Nevis. Essentially, it is designed to put the best face of Nevis forward and to take us into this digitized world in a serious way.”

In attendance at the launch were Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers; Hon. Eric Evelyn; Mrs. Hélène Anne Lewis, NIA Legal Advisor; and Mrs. Joan Browne, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Ms. Kimone Moving, NIPA Director, explained the website seeks to improve and expand services to lure more investors to Nevis.

“The revamped website is investor friendly,” said Ms. Moving. “It sports a new logo to rebrand the image of the agency in keeping with its mandate of being the investors’ point-of-contact to facilitate matters related to investment opportunities in Nevis.

“The website seeks to improve and expand services to attract more local and foreign investors to the island of Nevis,” she said.

Project Manager for the NIA Digital Platform, Jacob Katsman, explained that the website launch is the initial phase of the project. He said more information, such as service providers and an investment calculator will be added.

Katsman pointed out that the rebranded website is mobile friendly. It was designed with the latest technology, using local talent.

Katsman said the first thing investors will see when they log on are the investment opportunities available on the island.

“We want to attract investors,” said Katsman. “We need to show them what we have available in Nevis.

“One of the functions we are developing will be to further develop the ability to package information in a way that an investor can make a decision,” he said. “The design of the site is minimalistic, to provide key information to the investor as to why they want to come to Nevis.”

Key sectors for development highlighted on the website are: Real Estate, Agriculture, Tourism Services, Financial Services, Light Manufacturing, Communication and Information Technology, and Entertainment.

Katsman introduced NIPA’s Concierge Service, in which the investor will have a NIPA agent designated to follow the process of that investor from start to finish.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Colin Dore noted that the website will assist investors to have a more seamless process.

“We hope that will cut the turn-around time considerably,” said Dore. “We can have a project underway in the shortest possible time.

He encouraged local businesses and service providers to sign up to be included on the NIPA website so investors can know what they have to offer.