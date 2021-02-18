BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The recently opened Lodge/Ottley’s Community Centre will contribute to the well-being of the community and aid community spirit, according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Mrs. Janelle Lewis-Tafari.

Mrs. Lewis-Tafari applauded the government for the progressive strides it has made over the past two decades with respect to social development, speaking at the February 16 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of the Ottley’s-Lodge Community Centre.

“The progressive strides that have been made towards the establishment of safe and secure community facilities are critical to the Government’s multi-dimensional agenda to spur the implementation of community-driven advancement programmes geared towards enriching the social and economic fabric of our society,” said Mrs. Lewis-Tafari.

“The centrality and versatility of these centers are aimed at promoting civic participation at community enrichment interventions, such as educational and vocational programmes, and other activities that will foster community cohesion and social solidarity,” she said. “In addition, the role of the centers also includes shelters following a disaster.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic among other critical factors has given the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis a stark reminder of the heightened priority that must be given to strengthening all communities to improve our socio-economic conditions and improve our resilience,” said Mrs. Lewis-Tafari.

“This is your golden opportunity” to improve upon and foster more community cohesion and social solidarity,” she told the residents of Lodge, Ottley’s, and their surrounding communities.