Approximately 175 young people, mostly from the C. F. Bryant College, will be welcomed into the Volunteer Corps on following a launching ceremony and orientation session at the Old Boy’s School at the corner of Seaton Street and Victoria Road.

At the launching ceremony, the young people will be encouraged in their commitment by the Youth Directors from St. Kitts and from Nevis. The Federal Minister of Youth, the Honourable Shawn Richards, is scheduled to address the gathering as well and is expected to highlight the government’s robust programmes to empower the nation’s youth.

The orientation session takes place immediately after the launch. At this session, the new members of the Volunteer Corps will learn more about the programme and what is expected of them. They will also be trained in soft skills such as time management as well as explore the value of volunteerism.

Several past members of the Volunteer Corps will seek to enlighten the recruits on their experiences in the Corps and how those positive experiences have shaped their lives

Following the orientation, all members of the Volunteer Corps will be assigned to tasks scheduled for Saturday’s National Volunteer Day. National Volunteer Day is an annual observance that was created by the government in 2018 to foster a greater sense of civic identity, unity, service and responsibility in nationals and residents of all ages.