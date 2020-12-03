CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– The newly constructed multimillion-dollar New Castle Police Station and Fire Unit was officially commissioned on December 3.



At a ceremony held on the grounds of the new $5.5 million facility, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said the police and fire officers who will live and work there should now see and feel the commitment of the NIA to them and their welfare.

“This building represents tangible evidence of the commitment of this government to the security forces and the safety and security for all the people of Nevis.

“We see buildings, but we’ve also purchased vehicles, whatever we can make available,” said Hon. Brantley. “We’ve tried time and time again to do the best that we could with the limited resources that we have. We want to make sure that those men and women who serve in Nevis, have an environment that is conducive…Our security forces deserve the very best that we can offer them.”

Mr. Brantley admonished officers to care the facility.

“Recognize that this is an investment that has been made for the future safety and security of the people of Nevis and the wider Federation,” said Brantley. “Let us treat it with respect and let us recognize the effort that went into producing this.”

Premier Brantley lauded the efforts of Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and area representative for St. James’ Parish, who spearheaded the project, for persisting and seeing it come to a successful fruition.

“I want to go on record to say that were it not for Alexis Jeffers, we would not be here today with this particular edifice,” he said. “I was there every step of the way as we agonized and struggled.

“He bulldozed this building in 2016, at the time there was no plan and no money,” said Brantley. “He later got a plan but no money, and today, the end of 2020 we are here and we have a brand new building.

“I think that the people of St. James’, the people of Nevis, and the people of the wider Federation should be proud when they see what we’ve been able to produce here.”

“The health and safety of our security forces, and in this case, our law enforcement officers, as well as our fire officers, had been recognized and continue to be recognized as an essentially important factor in our crime mitigation and prevention strategies, but more-so, as a basic human and workers’ right,” said Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris.

The need for a new structure became necessary when, in 2016, the Government made the decision to close the Newcastle Police Station as it had been deemed to be in very poor condition and posed a serious health risk to the men and women of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police stationed there.

Systematic assessment carried out

Dr. Harris said that soon after assuming office, his administration undertook a systematic assessment of the crime and criminality situation in the country.

“As part of that assessment, we became aware of the deplorable conditions of the building that this edifice now replaces. But this was not unique. Similar situations were found at the stations in Old Road, in Sandy Point and St. Pauls in St. Kitts. These conditions were not just deplorable, but had reached an embarrassingly dangerous level. The Federal Cabinet took the decision to close a number of these stations for the health and safety of all,” the prime minister said.

“We were cognizant of what seemed to be lost on our predecessors that poor accommodation, outdated and/or mal-maintained equipment and technologies would negatively impact the morale of our men and women in uniform and could even adversely affect recruiting of new police officers,” Dr. Harris added.

As a result of the strong cooperation between the Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Government, the construction of the multi-million dollar Newcastle Police Station and Fire Unit was realized.

Among those present at the opening ceremony were, Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of National Security; Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and area representative for St. James’ Parish; Cabinet Ministers of the Nevis Island Administration; His Excellency Vance W. Amory, Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister; Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor-General; Hilroy Brandy, Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force; Everette O’ Garro, Chief Fire Officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services; and various officials from the Nevis Island Administration and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.