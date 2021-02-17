BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Residents in the Lodge and Ottley’s areas now have a new Lodge/Ottley’s Multipurpose Community Center to socialize and engage in constructive community-based activities.



The center was officially opened on February 16, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Cabinet colleagues attending were: the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; the Honourable Jonel Powell; and the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. Also, in attendance were Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellence Tom Lee, and residents of the Lodge and Ottley’s communities.



The multi-million dollar facility was funded jointly by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). It features office space and recreational rooms that can facilitate after school programmes; community activities; a library; a laundry room; a kitchen area; bathrooms; and facilities to accommodate the differently-abled.



Hon. Harris delivered the featured remarks at the opening ceremony. He said the new center is a much needed improvement to the old dilapidated facility that once functioned as the area’s community center.



“The old community centre at Lodge Project was not fit for that purpose,” said Dr. Harris. “It was not what your community deserved. It was not what our community expected. Some have commented that the old centre showed how the previous government neglected this area. The former Government deliberately refused to renovate the old Community Centre.



“Today, we move beyond the victimization and neglect of the past to the delivery of this modern first class edifice that will be part of the stronger and safer future,” said Dr. Harris.



Dr. Harris said the new center can also serve as the new home for the annual Constituency Seven Domino League.



“What a functional multipurpose centre this is,” said Dr. Harris. “It provides large indoor spaces for community use with an onsite parking area which can also be utilized for outdoor activities. At the old centre there was no parking space available. Whenever events were being held, the roads were congested and almost impassable. Everyone who participates in the Constituency 7 Domino League year-after-year, know that the League had outgrown the area. This centre is so large that all 14 teams in our league can comfortably play here next year.”



The new center comes equipped with free, full-time wireless Internet (Wi-Fi) access, as part of The Cable Company ‘Community Centre Wi-Fi Initiative,’ an initiative that was lauded by Prime Minister Harris.



“Digital connection is critical these days, as we all learnt during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. Harris. “That is why this new centre includes free Wi-Fi connection. This means that Lodge/Ottley’s Community will always be connected with our island, the region and the rest of the world. This is one of the first community centers to be equipped with Wi-Fi, thanks to the good heart and progressive mind of Patricia Walters, CEO of The Cable. I applaud her good corporate responsibility. Making Wi-Fi publicly available fits well into our plans for the digitalization of St. Kitts and Nevis, making more, if not all of our citizens and residents nimble with ICTs, the driver of the modern economy. Our children at our residences with no Wi-Fi in their homes now have access to broadband access right here.”