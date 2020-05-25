The Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has added new areas throughout Nevis to a list of areas already affected by the implementation of a water rationing scheduled on May 16, 2020.

The water rationing which will be implemented nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. until further notice became necessary due to the ongoing dry-spell being experienced on Nevis, the department says. The new areas added to the list with effect from May 24, 2020, are Cox, Clay Ghaut, Chicken Stone, Meades Pasture, Taylors Pasture, Montpelier, Lamper Hill, Cole Hill, Beach Road, Burden Pasture, Brown Pasture, upper Morning Star, upper Cane Garden, Shaws Road, Fountain, Mt. Lily, upper Westbury, Colquhoun Estate and upper Paradise Estate.

The other areas already on the water rationing schedule are Butlers, Brick Kiln, Potworks, Barnaby, Newcastle, Camps, Nisbet Settlement, lower Westbury, Cades Bay, Clifton Estate, Zion Village, Hanley’s Road, Hickmans, Rices, Victoria Road, upper Church Ground, Brown Hill, upper Hamilton, Cherry Garden, Prospect, Bath Village, Bath Plain, upper and lower Stoney Grove and Charlestown.

The department registers its apologies for any inconvenience the interruptions may cause.