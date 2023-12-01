New Permanent Secretaries Announced For NIA’s Human Resources, Education Ministries

Mr. Kevin Barrett has been appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, having served for several years as the Permanent Secretary in Education.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, who served as Principal Education Officer, has been appointed to the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Resources in the NIA, congratulated Mr. Barrett and Ms. Claxton on their appointments.

“I want to thank Mr. Barrett for his excellent tenure in Education and I expect that he will continue at Human Resources to bring that expertise and that calmness of spirit to that role.”