New President For Bankers Association Of Saint Lucia

- Advertisement -

The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia Inc. announces the appointment of a new president to manage its affairs for the period January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Mr. Fletcher St. Jean, Managing Director of 1st National Bank Saint Lucia Limited, takes the helm as the new president of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia. He is supported by a cadre of banking professionals who form the Executives, including Vice President, Mrs. Gezella Claxton – Senior Country Lead, Republic Bank (EC) Limited; Secretary, Ms. Joralee Preville – Corporate Secretary, Financial Investment and Consultancy Services (FICS) Limited; Public Relations Officer, Ms. Janelle Germain – Senior Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Bank of Saint Lucia Limited; and Treasurer, Ms. Leona Edward – Finance Manager, Sagicor Finance Inc.

With over 25 years of experience in banking and finance, Mr. Fletcher St. Jean is poised to lead the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia into a new chapter, building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor. Starting his career at Citigroup Banking Division, through a management program, Mr. St. Jean quickly became one of the youngest managers in the corporate division of this global financial giant. Mr. St. Jean is academically accomplished, holding an MBA and dual Bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Accounting from Lindenwood University, USA. During his time at Lindenwood, he made history as the first black, international student to be elected President of the University’s Accounting and Business Club. He also gained valuable experience in corporate finance as the only non-ivy League student to gain acceptance into a highly competitive MasterCard International Summer Internship Program.

Prior to his current role as Managing Director of 1st National Bank, Mr. St. Jean served as a Financial Controller for Digicel, in the St. Kitts and Nevis market, providing overall financial accountability for the business. He has also been a trailblazer in regional transportation, contributing to a transformative fast ferry service between St. Kitts and Nevis. In 2019, he founded EZirates Inc., a pioneering digital Fintech platform created with a vision to enhance the credit application process in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union region.

Mr St. Jean’s extensive background in banking and finance, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit and experience in digital innovation, will prove valuable as he assumes the reigns of leadership as the new incoming President of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia. Under his leadership, the association is set to advance its mission of enhancing financial literacy, deepening community engagement, and promoting economic growth in alignment with the vision of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Mr. St. Jean is confident that with the collective support of his colleagues in the Bankers Association, there will be a revolutionary enhancement of banking services throughout St. Lucia. The new president is committed to significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of banking services in Saint Lucia, particularly in the realms of account opening and loan application processes, as well as enhancing digital banking services. His tenure is anticipated to drive substantial progress in the banking sector.