The organisation has created unique one-day and multi-week holiday packages for the islands which include pre-arranged airport transfers, hotel choices and dining and activity options.

Greg Phillip, former chief executive of the Nevis Tourism Authority, will lead the new team alongside his wife Moreen, who will manage the operations.

Phillip said he was “proud to have a team of such knowledgeable and experienced individuals” at Nevis Sun Tours.

“It is an excellent feeling to deliver travel industry innovation in service to travellers, travel advisors and other travel professionals,” he added.

“Our local hotel partners in Saint Kitts and Nevis are among the best in the Caribbean, and they, along with our other service providers, make it possible for us to deliver on our promise to serve travellers and travel professionals by making it easier to sell and book Caribbean vacations to Saint Kitts and Nevis.