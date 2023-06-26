New Satellite Photos Show Chinese Spy Balloons Over Asia

US-China relations were thrown into turmoil earlier this year, when an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the US coast. US Navy personnel recovered parts of the vehicle and later claimed that it definitely was no stray weather balloon.

US personnel shot down a balloon over the coast of the US, and then recovered debris from the Atlantic Ocean.

China claimed the balloon seen over north-western US in late January was a civilian airship, used for scientific research such as meteorology – and that it was an unintended and isolated event.

“Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure,” U.S. Northern Command said.

U.S. intelligence and military officials say the balloon is a surveillance tool, deployed by China to collect signals intelligence and other information about U.S. military operations and capabilities.