New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Russell Brand In New York.

An anonymous woman described as an actress or movie extra has accused Russell Brand of sexual assault — this time during the production of the film Arthur back in July 2010, NPR has reported.

In the lawsuit, filed Friday in New York and obtained by Insider, a anonymous woman referred to as Jane Doe, also an actor, claimed that Brand exposed his penis to her in full view of cast and crew.

According to the suit, later the same day, Brand later followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while a crew member guarded the door from the outside to prevent anyone from intervening.

“As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame and fear,” the suit read.

“I felt used and abused,” she told the Sunday Times. “Disgusting is the only word. I felt like I was being used, that I was just an object for his momentary titillation.”

According to the lawsuit, Brand was drunk and was walking around the set with a bottle of vodka in his hand.

At the time that the movie was made in New York, Arthur director Jason Winer was reported to have revealed that Russell Brand “sniffs” alcohol to get into character on set, but never swallowed it while filming a remake of the 1981 Dudley Moore film.

Winer told Empire that Brand had taken to smelling alcoholic drinks in order to prepare for playing the drunken playboy titular character. He said: “[Brand] sniffs alcohol to give himself a sense memory of what those days were like.” Winer also said that the crew had no fears about the 35-year-old relapsing, saying: “Russell’s been sober for years so we’re not worried.” The New York complaint was filed just weeks after four women came forward with allegations of their own against the actor.

In a joint investigation by British outlets The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4, four women accused Brand of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013 — one of whom said she was 16 and Brand was in his early 30s when he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

A day prior to the report, Brand publicly denied allegations of assault, calling them “baroque attacks.” He added that he had a phase of “promiscuity” but all of the relationships he had “were absolutely always consensual.”

Warner Bros Pictures, which distributed Arthur, has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, along with other companies involved in the film’s production. They are accused of negligence and of aiding and abetting Brand by tolerating his misconduct on the set.

Brand has not commented on the New York suit as of Saturday morning. NPR reported that it was unable to immediately reach Brand’s team nor Warner Bros. Pictures, which produced Arthur, for comment.

Sources: NPR, Empire.