New SKN Labour Party Cabinet Sworn-In

The newly elected cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew was sworn into office on Saturday, following the victory of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party at the recent polls.

In the ceremony, newly elected parliamentary representatives were allotted ministries and portfolios within the Cabinet.

The prime minister also has the portfolios of minister of finance, national security, social, security, citizenship by investment program and health.

Geoffrey Hanley, who is the deputy prime minister was sworn in as minister of education, youth and minister of social development, gender affairs, aging, and disabilities.

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Urban Development will be headed by Marsha Henderson; Konris Maynard is the minister of public infrastructure and utilities, transport, information, communication and technology, and post; Samal Duggins is the minister of agriculture, fisheries, creative economy, entrepreneurship, marine resources, and cooperatives.

Former Prime Minister, Dr. Denzil Douglas is the minister of foreign affairs, economic development, international trade, investment, and commerce.

Meanwhile, other positions have also been allotted – Garth Wilkin is the attorney general and minister of justice and legal affairs, Joelle Clarke will be responsible for sustainable development, climate action, constituency empowerment, and environment and Isalean Philip was sworn in as a senator.

In brief remarks following the swearing in of the ministers, Prime Minister Drew thanked the guests for their attendance and the citizens and residents of the federation for their support in the general election.

The prime minister emphasized that while the election results will continue to be analyzed, the country’s business must commence under the new administration.

During his address, the prime minister announced that “forthwith” the COVID-19 travel restrictions be removed and declared the federation open for business.

According to the Constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis, parliament is set to convene within 90 days after the general election, and the newly sworn-in Cabinet will continue the business of the federation.

by Santana Salmon

CMC/