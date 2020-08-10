The United States Postal Service issued the Bugs Bunny commemorative Forever stamps in late July to commemorate the cartoon character’s 80th birthday.

The Bugs Bunny stamps were dedicated in a virtual ceremony and are now being sold at US Post Office locations and online at usps.com/bugsbunny80

“It’s a special privilege to celebrate the 80th anniversary of one of the most popular and iconic characters in history,” said dedicating official Kristin Seaver, chief information officer and executive vice president, U.S. Postal Service.

“Bugs is both timeless and timely, a quick-change artist who can get out of a jam, win any battle, through his wits and clever disguises. He simply summons up whatever talent, costume or personality is needed to escape every perilous situation.”

The Bugs Bunny pane of 20 stamps will be issued as Forever stamps, meaning they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1–ounce price.

Since his debut in the short-subject cartoon “A Wild Hare” in 1940, generations of audiences have cheered Bugs’ gleeful gusto, quick wit and endless clever resourcefulness.

To outwit the opposition, he can conjure dynamite, cherry pies and mallets out of thin air; dance like a seasoned hoofer; play piano; and conduct orchestras. He summons up any talent — and any costume — that will help him thwart his relentless foes.

Bugs’ very first line, “What’s up, Doc?” — unusual slang blurted out with the accent and wise-guy attitude of a street-smart New Yorker — had audiences howling and became the instant catchphrase of the “wascally wabbit,” as he was called by his first foe, the hapless hunter Elmer Fudd.