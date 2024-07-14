New Steam-Emiting Hydrogen Engine Might Be Better Than Battery-Powered Vehicles–Will Be On Show At Paris Olympics.

- Advertisement -

A zero-emission fleet of 500 hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai saloons will operate as official transport throughout next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This will showcase the hydrogen fuelled low-pollution engine that is poised to take the world by storm.

Hydrogen has had a bad reputation in the past as it was used for early twentieth century airships like the 1937 Hindenburg disaster, which heralded the end of the Zeppelin airship era.

However, technology has moved on and the hydrogen cell engine is regarded as just as safe as the gasoline engine. The biggest problem might be to convince the general public.

A team at Toyota’s factory in Derbyshire, England has also recently designed and developed a new hydrogen-powered pick up truck that could be a new solution to carbon emissions. The engine only emits steam.

The Toyota Hilux has a range of 373 miles and can be refilled from a pump in a similar way to a combustion engine, making it much faster than recharging the battery pack of an electric car.

Katherine Chamberlain, senior manager of new product development, said the project was helping the company to transform itself.

“The success of this we hope will lead to other early concept, prototype development here – so it is a really great opportunity for us,” she said.

The vehicle is powered when hydrogen is mixed with oxygen in a fuel cell at the front where a conventional engine would sit, with the hydrogen stored in tanks at the back.

A similar set-up is already in place in some locations, such as the Dominican Republic, where taxis often carry propane tanks at the back of the car, providing a cheaper alternative to gasoline.

It is a green vehicle because water is the only emission rather than harmful petrol or diesel fumes.

The Hilux, first built in 1968, is an off-road vehicle that is used on farms and in quarries.

Ms Chamberlain said the hydrogen version looked exactly the same as the standard model, with the alternative power system contained within the vehicle.

Ten prototypes have been built and four are being used at this summer’s Paris Olympics, of which Toyota is a sponsor.

Ms Chamberlain said decisions about whether the vehicle will be mass-produced will be made by Toyota bosses in Japan.

If that does happen, it is expected to retail at a similar price to an equivalent electric vehicle.

Chris Goffey, a motoring journalist who has previously presented on the BBC’s Top Gear, said hydrogen was a more practical solution than electric batteries.

“I am greatly encouraged by this,” he said. “We have been talking about hydrogen engines for the last 15 years.

“With hydrogen engines we get all the advantages of a combustion engine but with none of the emission problems.”

Sources: BBC, Toyota.co.uk.