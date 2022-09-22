New Storm May Be Forming in E. Caribbean, Could Threaten US Mainland

- Advertisement -

The tropical wave (Invest 98L) in the southeastern Caribbean Sea heading toward the Gulf of Mexico hasn’t changed much yet, but it’s expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by the weekend and possibly a hurricane by early next week, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Most computer models show the system moving northward into the Gulf around the middle of next week where it could threaten the Florida coast.

“This is the most significant threat for the U.S. mainland we’ve had this hurricane season,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Hermine.

Another wave in the east-central tropical Atlantic west-southwest of the Cabo Islands has a slight possibility of becoming something bigger, and there’s another off the coast of Africa, according to the National Weather Service. And Tropical Storm Gaston is charging north in the middle of the Atlantic.

The big story remains Hurricane Fiona, which will be heading past Bermuda tonight bringing them hurricane-force winds, tropical storm conditions and storm surges, and then approaching Nova Scotia on Friday.

Fiona attacked Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean Islands this week with punishing winds and up to 25 inches of rain in some areas, causing massive flooding and the destruction of homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

► Hurricane Fiona has devastated Puerto Rico. Here’s how you can help.