London, Feb 4 (Prensa Latina) The coronavirus originated from bats, according to two recent researches demonstrating the genotypical similitude with that of the origin of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), as published by the Nature magazine.

According to the journal, scientists examined the genome of the samples of coronavirus collected from patients in the early stages of the outbreak.

The first study, conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology was based in the analysis of samples taken from sven people with acute pneumonia, six of which were working at the Huanan fair, in Wuhan.

The experts discovered that nearly 70% of the samples were almost identical to each other, and their genetic sequence was 79.5% similar to that of SARS, and the genetic code of the 2019-nCoV is almost identical to other coronaviruses found in bats.

The second research, carried out by the Fudan University and the Chinese Center for the Control and Prevention of Diseases, analyzed the virus samples obtained from a 41-year-old patient, who presented symptoms of respiratory disease and fever and also worked at the Wuhan fair.

The specialists found that the virus was 98 percent similar to a group of coronaviruses called betacoronavirus, found earlier in Chinese bats.

The similitudes between the SARS virus and the Wuhan coronavirus has led the scientists to believe that the treatments for the former may also work on the latter. However, the theory must still be confirmed, it is just a hypothesis so far.

Ever since the alarm was declared in China, the WHO suspected that the main source of the 2019-nCoV were bats, due to the variety of culinary recipies featuring the mammals as the main ingredient, in addition to healing powers attributed to them for the treatment of impotencia, arthritis or gout, which makes them very sought-after in market.