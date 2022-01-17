The typical profile of a Caribbean national refusing the vaccine to combat COVID-19 is someone who is out of formal work, and educated to secondary level.

This is the finding of a new study on vaccine hesitancy in six Caribbean Community countries.

The study was commissioned by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and funded by the United States Agency for International Development.

It examines the extent of, and reasons for, vaccine hesitancy and whether the minds of vaccine hesitant persons can be changed.

The study, conducted by the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Research Services Inc (CADRES), was conducted in Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These countries have indicated that between 40 and 46 percent of their population have been vaccinated.

Need for more medical and scientific information

More than 5,000 people were surveyed and according to the study 24 percent of the unvaccinated respondents believe the vaccines were developed too quickly and are uncertain about what is in them.

One in five said taking the vaccine is a choice and they simply choose not to do so.

Fifty-one per cent of the respondents cite the need for more medical and scientific information, over 40 per cent want to know more about side effects and efficacy, while 30 percent want information on the impact of the vaccine on sexual health and their ability to have children.

In addition, 39 per cent said they may re-think their position if they required the COVID-19 vaccination to travel overseas, while 34 percent may reconsider if it was necessary to get or to keep a job.

The study also highlighted respondents’ thoughts on vaccinating their children. Whereas 62 per cent across the six countries said they were vaccinated themselves, most were against vaccinating their children, with only 24 percent at pre-school, 31 percent at primary level and 48 percent at secondary level.

The need to tailor vaccine promotion interventions was highlighted. The study found that what works with one country and with one person doesn’t necessarily work with another and that finding ways to reach the typical vaccine-hesitant individual – young and not working in the formal sector – with targeted interventions is seen as vital.

“This report will help feed into our behavior change management program. So your profile of the unvaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago will certainly help us come up with a more focused policy intervention and communications strategy,” said Trinidad and Tobago’s Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

UNICEF’s Representative for the Eastern Caribbean Area, Dr. Aloys Kamuragiye, pledged strengthened commitment.

“I urge you take this data seriously. I urge you to continuously invest in research…UNICEF stands ready to support you as you seek to develop evidence-informed interventions and I look forward to our continued collaboration in 2022 as we address vaccine hesitancy,” he added.

