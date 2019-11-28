BBC-A major trial of an immunotherapy drug has shown it can be effective in some men with advanced prostate cancer. The men had stopped responding to the main treatment options.

Researchers found that a small proportion of men, described as “super responders”, remained well even after the trial ended, despite a very poor prognosis before treatment.

Last week it was reported the same drug had proved effective in treating advanced head and neck cancers.

What is immunotherapy?

Immunotherapy uses our own immune systems to recognise and attack cancer cells. It’s already being used as a standard treatment for some cancers such as melanomas – and being tested on many others too.

What did the study find?

It found that one in 20 men with advanced prostate cancer responded to the drug pembrolizumab – and saw their tumours actually shrink or disappear altogether.

Although a relatively small number, some of them gained years of extra life, the study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found.

A further 19% saw some evidence of improvement.

But most patients in the study lived for an average of eight months on the drug.

The phase II clinical trial, led by the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden, involved 258 men with advanced prostate cancer who had run out of all other options on treatment.

Image copyright Getty Images

What happens next?

The most dramatic responses were seen in patients whose tumours had mutations in genes involved in repairing DNA.

Researchers are now investigating whether this group might benefit the most from immunotherapy in a larger trial.

But first, a test to pick out who will respond best is needed, so that doctors know which patients to give it to.

What is prostate cancer?

It’s the most common cancer in men in the UK, with around 47,700 diagnosed in the UK each year.

The number of people diagnosed has been rising over the last 10 years.

This is probably because the population is getting older and more people are having PSA tests.

Around 30% of men with advanced or stage 4 prostate cancer survive their cancer for five years or more after diagnosis.