PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — National Security Minister Stuart Young yestersday announced that the Government will be rolling out a new TT$100 bill.

The new polymer bill was displayed on the Central Bank website yesterday afternoon.

Young said the replacement TT$100 note will be harder to counterfeit and would also undermine the use of stored cash to fund criminal activity.

The new bill is expected to be in circulation within 14 days and not the usual 30-day period for new bills.