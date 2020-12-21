CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Plans for a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) wing at the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) have been announced by Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), during his presentation on the NIA’s 2021 Budget, held at the Nevis Island Assembly.

“There is supposed to be a redoing of the technical wing at the Charlestown Secondary School,” said Hon. Liburd. “That one has not commenced as yet in terms of the physical work, but the project is well underway. The plans have been drawn and all of the consultants have been put on the project.

“We had to rework some of the plans…we wanted to see some changes made to the building to make it more functional,” he said. “We want a future proof building, so that in 15 years it is not obsolete. It is something that can grow with the times and can expand when needed.”

Liburd said the proposed TVET wing for the CSS is part of a collaborative TVET Enhancement Project between the federal government and the NIA.

“The NIA, in conjunction with the federal government, have been undertaking a TVET project, a very large project. We are part of the project.

“It is not our project alone here in Nevis. It’s a federal project that we are a part of,” said Liburd. “One of the deliverables of this project is a technical wing at the Gingerland Secondary School that is already under construction and the construction is going well.

“CSS, the island’s largest high school, will take some more time to get started as it will be “much bigger than the one at Gingerland Secondary,” said Liburd. “Based on what is being planned, having the TVET wings attached to the public secondary schools will augur well for the advancement of skills training and certification for young school leavers.

“This is going to be good for our students here in Nevis,” he said.”When these two buildings are finished, and when all of the classes start happening there, it’s going to be beneficial to the people of Nevis.

“Students are going to get Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) or the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ). You can walk out of school with your CVQ or NVQ as an electrician and walk onto a job,” said Liburd. “You are not going to be a labourer or maybe not even an apprentice, depending on your level.

“You might be a competent electrician or plumber, or mason, and that is what is going to come out of this,” concluded Liburd. “This is addressing something that people have been talking about for a long time, saying. ‘oh we want people coming out of school with more practical skills and more practical knowledge’ “This is the project to do it.”

Liburd said the construction work at the CSS is slated to commence in 2021. He said the construction of the TVET wing at the GSS, which began in August 2020, is progressing apace.