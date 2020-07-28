CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The fleet of vehicles handed over to the Department and Ministry of Agriculture recently at the Prospect Experimental Station has increased the department’s ability in greater measure to serve farmers, according to Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture on Nevis.

The four, four-wheel drive vehicles, were officially presented to the department recently by Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture, though they had been received before and were already in service.

“The vehicles will add to the efficiency here at the Department of Agriculture,” said Elliott. For those who known the department, there are times one vehicle is shared between four and five officers, and these vehicles are now being used to service our farmers in a shorter time span.

“Some of these vehicles were used to assist our farmers transporting seedlings, pesticides, and staking posts during the COVID. It is not just an addition of vehicles for the sake of vehicles but they are vehicles to improve the efficiency here at the Department of Agriculture.”

Elliott noted that the new vehicles were given to the department at the right time to help to carry out the Nevis Island Administration’s mandate of increasing food production in the agricultural sector on Nevis.

He expressed the view that the vehicles would help to change the public’s opinion of agriculture.

“It basically changes the perception that persons have of agriculture because over the year’s one would have seen the department fighting with old vehicles,” said Elliott. “It shows that there is a new thrust. There is a new way that the NIA is looking at the sector.”