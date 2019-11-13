Minister responsible for Health and Agriculture, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, announced that with the construction of a national veterinary diagnostic laboratory, St. Kitts and Nevis will advance its fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR during the opening ceremony of the Progressive Management Pathway (PMP) for AMR workshop at the Ocean Terrace Inn on Monday.

“This antimicrobial resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health and security,” Minister Hamilton said. To combat the problem, the government will “use the Progressive Management Pathway for AMR to guide the development and operationalise a multi-sector National Action Plan (NAP) to combat AMR. We in St. Kitts and Nevis are committed, not only to the AMR fight but to food safety, food security and the health and welfare of our people.”

The national veterinary diagnostic laboratory, expected to be commissioned in 2021, will conduct and map antimicrobial resistance and test sick animals where possible to determine the most effective and prudent antibiotics to treat their specific infection, according to the minister, who added the facility is expected to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in the region in testing and determining the most suitable antibiotic products to be able to treat animals.