New water project to launch in Patience In St. Lucia

The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) Inc. will hold a ceremony to mark the commencement of redevelopment works to a section of the island’s south.

Joining other revitalization efforts to improve the efficiency of WASCO’s supply network, the Patience Water Supply Redevelopment Project is scheduled to commence within the first quarter of 2025 and is expected to run for a period of twelve months.

The highly anticipated project, conceptualized in December 2022, will encompass a scope of work to include the laying of approximately 22 km (72,178.48 linear ft) of pipeline from the system intake at Piton River, located in Micoud through to the 150,000 Imperial Gallon Storage Tank, located at Lombard, Micoud. Accompanying components of the project comprise the construction of a rubble walled intake, pumping station, raw water pumping main, water treatment plant and a water storage tank. Upon completion, this project will benefit customers residing in the community of Mon Repos and environs.

Funding was secured and will be made available by the Caribbean Development Fund and the Government of Saint Lucia to finance the scheduled works in the amount of USD $1.398 million and USD $63,491.00, respectively.

An official ceremony has been planned for Wednesday 6th March, 2024 in the community of Lombard, Mon Repos from 2:30 pm, to mark the start of the works. Subsequently, WASCO personnel will liaise with residents within the Patience community and its environs, to further clarify the project specifications and to explain the need for the upcoming improvement works.

WASCO’s CEO Mrs. Zilta George-Leslie remarked: “The intended works will provide a more efficient water supply to residents of Micoud (north) upon completion of the pipe connections from the Lumbard Storage Tank.”

She continued, “Most importantly, the diversion of the pipeline and general work site will not affect the people of Patience during the construction period. However, WASCO personnel will consult with residents regarding any potential interruptions due to line connections as the project progresses.”

She added, “When completed, this new infrastructure will enhance this community and its environs significantly, and this is what it’s all about. We have worked closely with the residents of Patience to expand our knowledge of pertinent issues within the local area and to implement their recommendations in the project’s development. We look forward to seeing the water supply system up and running in the year 2025.”