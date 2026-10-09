New Zealand: Additional Domestic Student Places For Veterinary Science At Massey University

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“An increase in the number of funded domestic places in Massey University’s Bachelor of Veterinary Science programme from 125 to 140 per year from 2027 onwards will help address demand for veterinarians in the future,” says Minister for Tertiary Education Penny Simmonds.

Minister Simmonds made the announcement during her visit to the university’s Palmerston North campus on Friday, 9 October.

“The veterinary workforce plays a key role in our biosecurity, animal welfare, food safety, and export industry. Increasing the number of places for veterinary science will help strengthen New Zealand’s domestic veterinarian workforce pipeline.

“This Government is focused on ensuring more New Zealanders have the opportunity to train for the skilled jobs our country needs, right here at home.”

“Currently, Massey University is the only institution in New Zealand that trains veterinarians through its Bachelor of Veterinary Science. The additional places will enable the university to enrol up to 15 additional domestic learners each year from next year.”

The university is currently accredited to enrol up to a total of 175 domestic and international students in the programme each year. With the increase to 140 domestic places from next year, the university will need to reduce its international student intake from 50 to 35.

To support this transition, the Government will provide Massey University with a $6 million grant, phased across five years under section 556 of the Education and Training Act 2020.

The grant will offset the temporary loss of international fee revenue associated with increasing domestic enrolments until the university can return to higher international capacity.

Funding for the additional places and the grant will be reprioritised from within existing delivery funding in Vote Tertiary Education, with final investment decisions made by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).