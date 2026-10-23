New Zealand: Chief Of Defence Resigns

The Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies MNZM is resigning, Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Air Marshal Tony Davies has informed me that he’ll be resigning from his position as Chief of Defence Force, effective immediately.

“The reasons regarding his decision relate to integrity matters, that he did not previously disclose. We both agree his position is no longer tenable.

“I will be recommending to the Governor-General that she accepts Mr Davies’ resignation.

“I acknowledge his 42 years of service and his contribution to the New Zealand Defence Force, but note the circumstances of his resignation will be a great disappointment to the men and women of the Defence Force.

“The Chief of Army, Major General Rose King, will act as Chief of Defence Force until Sunday. Then Vice Chief of Defence Force, Rear Admiral Mat Williams, will act as Chief of Defence Force.

“Since this matter has now been referred to the Inspector General of Defence, I have nothing further to add.”