New Zealand: Food and Fibre Exports Hit Record $65.2 Billion

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Food and fibre exports reached a record $65.2 billion in the year to 30 June 2026, up $4.8 billion on the year before, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay says.

“Kiwi farmers and growers keep delivering for the New Zealand economy,” Mr McClay says. “This year was already on track to be a record. Their hard work has delivered a result that beats expectations.”

Exports are up 8 per cent on the previous year and ahead of the Ministry for Primary Industries’ June forecast of $64.3 billion.

“It’s a great result after a tough year. The Middle East conflict and trade policies in some key markets have disrupted supply chains and pushed up inflation and input costs.

“But demand for our safe, high-quality food and fibre is healthy and prices are strong. Tight global supply has helped too.”

Key highlights include:

dairy export revenue up 6 per cent to $28.8 billion

meat and wool export revenue up 20 per cent to $14.8 billion

horticulture export revenue up 5 per cent to $9.3 billion.

“Our trade deals are delivering for Kiwi exporters as we work towards doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports by 2034,” Mr McClay says.

“In the year to 30 June, food and fibre exports to the European Union were up 20 per cent to $5.3 billion. Exports to the United Arab Emirates rose 11 per cent to $1.1 billion.

“We’ve also secured a once-in-a-generation free trade agreement with India. It comes into force on 20 October and opens up real gains for wool, lamb, forestry, mānuka honey, horticulture and seafood. Exporters are already making ground there, with food and fibre exports to India up 24 per cent to $541 million.

“We’re modernising the resource management system to clear the way for growth. And we’re investing with industry in new tools and technology to cut on-farm emissions. That will lift productivity, exports and farmgate returns.

“The Government will keep backing Kiwi farmers and growers to grow the economy and deliver prosperity for all New Zealanders.”