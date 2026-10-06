New Zealand: Otago Central Lakes Deal Signed To Back Growth

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The Government has signed a City and Regional Deal with Otago Central Lakes councils, establishing a 10-year partnership to support housing, infrastructure and economic growth in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing regions, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Local Government Minister Simon Watts say.

The Deal brings together the Government, Queenstown Lakes District Council, Central Otago District Council and Otago Regional Council around a 30-year vision to harness the region’s growth as New Zealand’s premier tourism destination and build a more diverse, resilient economy.

“Otago Central Lakes is growing rapidly. More people want to live here, more people want to visit, and businesses want to invest here. That creates huge opportunities, but it also puts real pressure on housing, transport, energy and essential services,” Mr Bishop says.

“City and Regional Deals are about central and local government getting around the same table, agreeing where we want to go, and making sure our planning and investment decisions line up to get us there.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all programme. Every region has different strengths, challenges and opportunities, and this Deal has been designed specifically around what Otago Central Lakes needs to support its growth over the coming decades.

“The Deal includes practical commitments across housing, transport, health, energy and economic development.

“On housing, we will build on the existing Queenstown Joint Housing Action Plan to help enable more homes and faster development, including investigating measures to support affordable housing and making better use of the tools available to unlock development.

“On transport, the Government and councils will work together to progress recommended initiatives from NZTA’s Whakatipu Strategic Network Plan, including looking at how public and private funding can be used to deliver the infrastructure the region needs.

“The Deal also recognises that growth requires reliable energy. It includes work to support the additional electricity transmission capacity expected to be needed within the next decade and creates the opportunity to explore an energy regulatory sandbox, building on the Queenstown Electrification Accelerator.”

Local Government Minister Simon Watts says the Deal also recognises the importance of ensuring essential services and the regional economy keep pace with growth.

“Otago Central Lakes is a fantastic place to live, work and visit, but sustained growth means we need to plan ahead rather than wait until infrastructure and services are under pressure,” Mr Watts says.

“The Deal supports the region’s clinical services plan so health services can respond to future growth within existing budgets, while creating a long-term framework for central and local government to work together on the needs of the region.

“We also want to build on Otago Central Lakes’ international profile and diversify its economy beyond tourism. The Deal will support opportunities in sectors including film and technology and look at how we can attract more international investment into the region.

“The region’s rural economy is also important. The Crown and Otago Central Lakes will work together to identify opportunities to develop or upgrade infrastructure that can improve water security, agricultural productivity and renewable energy supply.

“This Deal is about making growth work for the people who already live here, while creating the conditions for more investment, more homes and a stronger regional economy.”

Mr Bishop says the Otago Central Lakes Deal follows City and Regional Deals signed with Auckland and the Western Bay of Plenty.

“City and Regional Deals are about backing regions with real economic potential and creating enduring partnerships between central and local government.

“They are deliberately long-term. This Deal establishes a 10-year partnership guided by a 30-year vision, giving both central and local government a framework for making better coordinated decisions as Otago Central Lakes continues to grow.”

Delivery will be overseen through an Otago Central Lakes Deal Oversight Board, with regular engagement between Ministers, Mayors and the Otago Regional Council Chair.

An Implementation Plan will be completed within six months, setting out how initiatives will be delivered, monitored and reported over the life of the Deal.

“Otago Central Lakes has enormous potential. This Deal gives central and local government a shared plan for turning that growth into better infrastructure, more investment and greater opportunities for the people who call the region home,” Mr Bishop says.