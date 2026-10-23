New Zealand: Pharmac Extends Limit For Cancer Medicine To Be Funded In Private Hospitals

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Associate Health Minister David Seymour has today welcomed Pharmac’s decision to extend the 12-month transitional access funding limit for Pertuzumab with trastuzumab (Phesgo) for people receiving treatment for certain types of breast cancer in private clinics.

“In the past, when Pharmac funded a new cancer treatment, people already paying for that treatment privately are forced to make a very difficult choice: spend their savings to continue private treatment undisrupted, or transfer to a public hospital. The latter can be detrimental to their recovery,” Mr Seymour says.

Under the Government’s transitional access policy, cancer medicines funded by Pharmac after 1 July 2025 can be administered in private clinics for up to 12 months.

“In December last year pertuzumab with trastuzumab (Phesgo) became the first cancer medicine available in private clinics for patients with metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer,” Mr Seymour says.

“Pharmac has received requests from multiple private treatment centres asking that the 12-month limit be extended for people receiving this medicine. Pharmac has listened. This medicine will continue to be publicly funded for these patients in private settings. This will come as a huge relief to around 15 patients expected to exceed the 12 month funding limit in the next 6-12 months.

“Unlike many cancer treatments, which are usually completed within 12 months, Pertuzumab with trastuzumab is commonly used for longer periods. Treatment is normally continued until the cancer gets worse. As a result, many people receiving treatment through private clinics are approaching the 12-month funding limit and will soon be affected by the cap.

“Extending the duration of treatment would allow people eligible for funded access to this medicine to continue receiving treatment in their current care setting without interruption.

“The 12 month time limit will remain in place for all other cancer medicines. In cases where the limit may not give effect to the intention of the policy, it can be revisited. Phesgo appears to be an outlier under the current policy settings because its treatment duration commonly extends beyond the 12-month funding limit.

“Access to medicines is important to Kiwis and their families. That’s why this Government has been focussed on giving more people access to the medicines they need, in a location that works for them.

“Patients are reaping the benefits. Since this Government took over we’ve allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, and a $604 million uplift Pharmac. Since 1 December 2023, Pharmac has funded 50 new medicines and widened access to a further 98, with around 1,658,000 New Zealanders benefitting from these decisions in the first year of funding.”