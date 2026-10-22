New Zealand: SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade Moving To Next Stage

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A major upgrade of State Highway 76 Brougham Street in Christchurch is set to move into its second stage of key roading improvements, as a new pedestrian and cycle bridge prepares to open, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Downer has been appointed to carry out work on Stage Two of the SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade,” Mr Bishop says.

“SH76 Brougham Street is one of Christchurch’s busiest streets and serves as the main freight route to the South Island’s largest port at Lyttelton. Congestion and delays have long been an issue, and with several schools and a retirement home close by, there have also been community concerns about safety.

“The new pedestrian and cycle bridge is now in place over SH76 Brougham Street, between Collins and Simeon Streets, and will provide safe access for people over this busy road, reducing interactions between motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, and stoppages on SH76 Brougham Street.

“The bridge is the centrepiece of Stage One of the SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade and NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) expects to have it completed and open to the public in November this year. Some further landscaping and finishing work near the bridge will close out Stage One by early 2027.

“With a contractor now appointed for Stage Two, planning for this phase is underway and work on the ground is expected to begin in the new year. This second and final stage of the SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade will feature various improvements to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and make the route safer and easier for all users, including freight.

“It will include improved traffic signals and upgraded intersections, T2 lanes (for vehicles with two or more occupants only), new signalised crossings, and improved walking and cycling infrastructure such as a shared path along the south side of SH76 Brougham Street.

“NZTA will be working closely with the Christchurch City Council, which needs to do maintenance work on its underground services beneath SH76 Brougham Street. The organisations will work together to sequence roadworks, avoid digging up the same part of the street unnecessarily, and to minimise the impacts on all road users.

“The SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade project is expected to be complete by mid-2029.”