Newly Appointed High Commissioner of India Presents Credentials to Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – His Excellency Dr. Amit Telang, the newly appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of India, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honorable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, to present his letter of credentials.

Accompanying the High Commissioner were his wife, Dr. Depali Tekang; Mr. Ramesh Mulkanoor, the Honorary Consul of India; Mukesh Kaushik, First Secretary (Pol & Cons) at the High Commission of India; and Mr. Manoj Kumar, (Eco & Com), Head of Chancery at the High Commission of India.

Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, and the Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sheldon Henry.

Prime Minister Drew extended congratulations to the delegation on their nation’s 75th-anniversary celebrations and underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and collaboration on ongoing key issues crucial to both nations.

In response, His Excellency Dr. Amit Telang extended an invitation to Prime Minister Drew to visit the Republic of India. Both parties acknowledged the importance of fostering collaboration in the areas of climate action and environmental sustainability to address shared challenges and promote sustainable development.

This courtesy call reflects the deepening ties between the Republic of India and Saint Kitts and Nevis, underscoring their shared dedication to addressing global challenges collaboratively.