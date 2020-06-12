Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

Gleaner- A police constable and a corporal have been killed in a shootout with gunmen in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

The Gleaner understands that a senior policeman is among two other cops injured.

They are now being treated at hospital.

The Gleaner has seen amateur footage of an overturned police service vehicle in the area.

The car overturned while it was being driven to hospital after coming to assist the under-siege cops.

The Jamaica Police Federation has confirmed the incident and has expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased cops.