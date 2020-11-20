BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has a lot to be proud of for the role of its officers in the implementation of the CariSECURE project. Their efforts, as well as those of the national team, and the RSCNPF’s weekly radio show “Policing With You” were highlighted in the August-October 2020 edition of the CariSECURE Newsletter.

The radio programme received a full-page write-up in an article entitled CariSECURE PIF Featured on National Radio in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The article states that “The CariSECURE Project was given a boost in visibility as part of a RSCNPF-initiated special education and awareness campaign to increase public knowledge of the recently introduced Police Incident Form (PIF).”

On that edition, CariSECURE Readiness Manager for the RSCNPF, Superintendent Cromwell Henry and Data Manager, Sergeant Winston Thompson, provided information about the Police Incident Form that is now being used by the Police.

The article notes that information coming out of the Police Public Relations Department shows that the programme “reached a wide cross section of Kittitians and Nevisians at home and across the diaspora.

Also in the newsletter is an article entitled Nine Caribbean Countries Leading the Way in Data-Driven Crime Prevention which said that nine Caribbean countries are leading the way in data-driven crime prevention and are now certified in Crime Analysis. St. Kitts and Nevis is among the nine countries from which a team – that included police officers – recently participated in a seven-month Regional Crime Analysis Training Course with Arizona State University.

The course was meant to bolster the individual and collective competencies of beneficiary territories to enhance regional citizen security and employ reliable data to crime prevention efforts. Several countries and agencies received an Honorary Mention and Special Awards for case studies and course projects including St. Kitts and Nevis whose team received a Special Award for Best Tactical Analysis Report thanks largely to Sergeant Thompson’s hard work.

In another article in the newsletter, entitled CariSECURE Initiates Project Working Groups (PWGs) in Target Countries, it explains that CariSECURE’s Team Leader John Walcott introduced the PWG concept during the recently held series of National Task Force meetings and urged beneficiary countries to set about establishing these bodies with haste.

“Since Mr. Walcott’s call to action, the teams in St. Kitts and Nevis have been proactive in establishing their PWG and have already held two meetings…” the article states. Superintendent Henry and Sergeant Thompson represent the Police Force in that Group.