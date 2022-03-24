‘Next Time We Bring the Kids’- UK’s Princess Kate On a Return Trip to Jamaica

- Advertisement -

As she and William chatted with other guests at the event at the Governor General’s home, King’s House, Kate was also heard saying: “The country is beautiful. We just scratched the surface. It’s been so short.”

The Cambridges kicked off their Caribbean royal tour last Saturday, spending three nights in Belize, followed by two in Jamaica. They will end their trip with two nights in the Bahamas.

George, Charlotte and Louis have remained at home in the UK during their parents’ royal tour, where they are being looked after by their long-term nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has worked for the royals since George was a baby.

The Cambridges at a State Dinner on Wednesday night

William and Kate have been enjoying their stay in Jamaica, where they have met some of the country’s brightest sports stars and toured Bob Marley’s neighbourhood. But amid their visit, there have been calls for the UK to apologise and pay reparations for slavery.

William expressed his “profound sorrow” over slavery in his speech at Wednesday’s State Dinner, saying: “I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history. I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.”

William expressed his sorrow over the UK’s past slavery

He continued: “While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”

During William and Kate’s official meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness earlier that day, the political leader also made clear his country’s intention to break away from the British monarchy.