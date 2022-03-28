Next US Covid Surge?, Celeb Cases Highlight Threat, Vax Facts for Kids, World Covid Stats, More

- Advertisement -

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming

By MIKE STOBBE

NEW YORK (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.

Despite disease monitoring improvements over the last two years, they say, some recent developments don’t bode well:

—As more people take rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people are getting the gold-standard tests that the government relies on for case counts.

—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.

—Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived.

—A wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on for the data needed to understand coming surges.

—White House officials say the government is running out of funds for vaccines, treatments and testing.

“We’re not in a great situation,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Brown University pandemic researcher.

Scientists acknowledge that the wide availability of vaccines and treatments puts the nation in a better place than when the pandemic began, and that monitoring has come a long way.

For example, scientists this week touted a 6-month-old program that tests international travelers flying into four U.S. airports. Genetic testing of a sample on Dec. 14 turned up a coronavirus variant — the descendant of omicron known as BA.2 — seven days earlier than any other reported detection in the U.S.

More good news: U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been falling for weeks.

But it’s different elsewhere. The World Health Organization this week reported that the number of new coronavirus cases increased two weeks in a row globally, likely because COVID-19 prevention measures have been halted in numerous countries and because BA.2 spreads more easily.

Some public health experts aren’t certain what that means for the U.S.

BA.2 accounts for a growing share of U.S. cases, the CDC said — more than one-third nationally and more than half in the Northeast. Small increases in overall case rates have been noted in New York, and in hospital admissions in New England.

Some of the northern U.S. states with the highest rates of BA.2, however, have some of the lowest case rates, noted Katriona Shea of Penn State University.

Dr. James Musser, an infectious disease specialist at Houston Methodist, called the national case data on BA.2 “murky.” He added: “What we really need is as much real-time data as possible … to inform decisions.”

Here’s what COVID-19 trackers are looking at and what worries scientists about them.

TEST RESULTS

Tallies of test results have been at the core of understanding coronavirus spread from the start, but they have always been flawed.

Initially, only sick people got tested, meaning case counts missed people who had no symptoms or were unable to get swabbed.

Home test kits became widely available last year, and demand took off when the omicron wave hit. But many people who take home tests don’t report results to anyone. Nor do health agencies attempt to gather them.

Mara Aspinall is managing director of an Arizona-based consulting company that tracks COVID-19 testing trends. She estimates that in January and February, about 8 million to 9 million rapid home tests were being done each day on average — four to six times the number of PCR tests.

Nuzzo said: “The case numbers are not as much a reflection of reality as they once were.”

HUNTING FOR VARIANTS

In early 2021, the U.S. was far behind other countries in using genetic tests to look for worrisome virus mutations.

A year ago, the agency signed deals with 10 large labs to do that genomic sequencing. The CDC will be reducing that program to three labs over the next two months.

The weekly volume of sequences performed through the contracts was much higher during the omicron wave in December and January, when more people were getting tested, and already has fallen to about 35,000. By late spring, it will be down to 10,000, although CDC officials say the contracts allow the volume to increase to more than 20,000 if necessary.

The agency also says turnaround time and quality standards have been improved in the new contracts, and that it does not expect the change will hurt its ability to find new variants.

Outside experts expressed concern.

“It’s really quite a substantial reduction in our baseline surveillance and intelligence system for tracking what’s out there,” said Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

SEWAGE SURVEILLANCE

An evolving monitoring system is looking for signs of coronavirus in sewage, which could potentially capture brewing infections.

Researchers have linked wastewater samples to the number of positive COVID-19 tests a week later, suggesting health officials could get an early glimpse at infection trends.

Some health departments also have used sewage to look for variants. New York City, for example, detected signals of the omicron variant in a sample taken on Nov. 21 — about 10 days before the first case was reported in the U.S.

But experts note the system doesn’t cover the entire country. It also doesn’t distinguish who is infected.

“It’s a really important and promising strategy, no doubt. But the ultimate value is still probably yet to be understood,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, the health officer for Seattle/King County, Washington.

HOSPITAL DATA

Last month, the CDC outlined a new set of measures for deciding whether to lift mask-wearing rules, focusing less on positive test results and more on hospitals.

Hospital admissions are a lagging indicator, given that a week or more can pass between infection and hospitalization. But a number of researchers believe the change is appropriate. They say hospital data is more reliable and more easily interpreted than case counts.

The lag also is not as long as one might think. Some studies have suggested many people wait to get tested. And when they finally do, the results aren’t always immediate.

Spencer Fox, a University of Texas data scientist who is part of a group that uses hospital and cellphone data to forecast COVID-19 for Austin, said “hospital admissions were the better signal” for a surge than test results.

There are concerns, however, about future hospital data.

If the federal government lifts its public health emergency declaration, officials will lose the ability to compel hospitals to report COVID-19 data, a group of former CDC directors recently wrote. They urged Congress to pass a law that will provide enduring authorities “so we will not risk flying blind as health threats emerge.”

AP reporters Lauran Neergaard in Washington and Laura Ungar in Louisville, Kentucky, contribute_

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Hill

Obama, Clinton, Psaki Cases Show COVID-19’s Lingering Threat

© AP-Jason Connolly COVID-19 is hitting Washington hard again — at least when it comes to boldfaced names. Former President Obama tested positive last week, saying he had a scratchy throat for a couple of days. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff separately announced he had developed symptoms and contracted the coronavirus. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said that she was positive with the coronavirus. She said she was only experiencing mild cold symptoms and credited her vaccination shots, urging others to get them and the booster shot. On the same day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had to skip President Biden’s trip to Brussels and Warsaw because of her second encounter with the virus. While COVID-19 cases have declined in the Beltway since a massive wave in early January — a trend that mimics what other communities across the country are seeing — the cases among prominent politicos show the pandemic is still looming in the backdrop of official Washington and beyond. And a new omicron variant known as BA.2 poses yet another threat to Americans with cases growing in parts of the northeast. It’s caught people’s attention, who wonder if Obama’s and Clinton’s positive cases are something of a tipping point to a new wave. “The amount of public figures testing positive recently is notable, affluent vaccinated/boosted people surrounded by more of the same,” Eric Schultz, a hospitalist at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Not sure how worried I am yet about the severity of the next wave, but this seems like a convincing signal that something is coming.” In recent weeks, the pandemic hasn’t been as front and center as it once was. The world is now much more focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Washington, the Russian war and the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have been the big news. People are tired of the pandemic and the restrictions put in place to lower its spread. Mask mandates around the country have ended, and the airline industry is pushing for an end to masking in airports and on airplanes as soon as next month. At Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month, lawmakers attended without wearing masks. Even inside the White House, a mask requirement has been dropped for aides and visitors. Social distancing is also a thing of the past inside the executive mansion. Families with small children still cannot get their youngest kids vaccinated. But those families got some good news this week when Moderna announced that its two-dose vaccine was safe to use in young children, toddlers and infants. It plans to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks to get approval. That could leave millions more people feeling better about interacting with people and not fearing they could be bringing the coronavirus back to young children at home. Both the fall in cases and the very real pandemic fatigue among voters have been challenging for Democrats, who feel they need to do a delicate dance around the tricky politics of COVID-19. They point to last year’s gubernatorial race in New Jersey — where the Democratic incumbent, Phil Murphy, came close to losing — as proof that they could end up on the wrong side of the issue. “The science is the same, but the politics are different,” said Democratic strategist Joel Payne. “I don’t think you’re going to see aggressive public health restrictions come back especially as we get closer to the midterms.” “I think we’re in a different phase,” he added. Still, the administration knows it can’t let down its guard when it comes to the ongoing virus, Democrats acknowledge. The president has been on the receiving end of criticism for declaring “independence” from the coronavirus last year. And as omicron cases grew around the holiday season last year, he was repeatedly asked about the lack of coronavirus tests before millions of Americans planned holiday gatherings. “We can’t afford to let this kick us in the ass if it comes up again,” one Democratic strategist said. “There have been a few questionable moments and I hope the administration learned their lesson.” Payne and others pointed to an administration that will likely telegraph more subtle cues to Americans in the months ahead. The Biden administration could offer a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 65 and older in the near future, two sources said. And Biden, who is 79, could do a photo-op to set the standard, some Democrats say. Behind the scenes, the White House has also been pushing Congress to provide emergency funding totaling at least $22.5 billion in order to purchase additional COVID-19 vaccines and treatments and to restock other pandemic essentials. “The consequences of congressional inaction are severe and they are immediate,” Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at a briefing. Democratic strategist Eddie Vale said the administration needs “to continue to do what they have been doing, which is letting changing facts and science guide their plans.” “The easiest thing for short-term political gain would just be to un-do every rule and say, ‘Hooray, it’s over,’ but it’s not,” Vale continued. “So letting facts drive the plans rather than the other way around is both the right policy to protect people’s lives but also the longer-term right political move for governing responsibly.” ================================================= Daily COVID-19 vaccinations hit 2-year low © Getty The number of COVID-19 vaccinations per day in the United States has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of the inoculation campaign in 2020, despite many Americans not having received their booster shots. The seven-day average of vaccine doses of all types given in the U.S. fell to 127,000 per day this week, according to figures from Our World in Data. That marks a steady decline since January, when more than 1 million shots per day were being administered. The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday, citing its own data, that vaccinations had fallen to 182,000 per day. Lagging boosters: While the number of Americans with two doses has risen to 75 percent of adults, the numbers for booster shots lag behind that. Booster shots are particularly important in the face of the omicron variant, which has a greater ability to evade the protection from two doses of the vaccine. About half of the eligible U.S. population still has not received a booster dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That leaves the U.S. more vulnerable to a potential new increase in cases, as is starting to happen in Europe, even with higher booster rates in many countries. 5 things to know about coronavirus vaccines for young children By Peter Sullivan The Hill Parents of children under five have faced months of waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, with the occasional moments of hope getting snatched away. But there are some signs of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children, the only age group where the vaccine is not currently available. Here are five things to know: Pfizer expects results in April Pfizer’s vaccine for children under five has been on a roller coaster. It appeared in February that the vaccine could be moving towards authorization, with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel meeting scheduled. But that was delayed in a surprise move as the company said it would wait for data on a third dose, which is expected to have higher effectiveness. Those third dose data could come soon, helping clear the way for potential authorization. Pfizer has previously said the data would come in “early April.” CEO Albert Bourla seemed to confirm that timeline this month, when he detailed the company’s decision to wait for data from a third dose. “We decided to, after a lot of back and forth, to wait for the third dose so that we can have a very clear picture, because it is equally important also to make sure that the data are believable by the public,” he said on CNBC. “So we waited to see what the full picture will tell and those [data] are coming, it is weeks away.” Moderna is in the hunt too While much of the attention was previously on Pfizer, Moderna made news this week when it said it would soon be applying, in the “coming weeks” for authorization for its two-dose vaccine for children under six. In a positive sign, the company reported that the vaccine was able to produce an immune response similar to what is seen in adults. However, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing any infection was fairly low, at about 44 percent for children six month to two years, and 37 percent for children two to five. Still, experts and the company defended the results, saying those numbers are only for preventing any infection at all, including mild illness, and the numbers for the most important goal, preventing severe disease, are likely much better. That has been the case under omicron for adult vaccines, which have shown to be much more effective at preventing severe disease than in preventing any infection at all. “The efficacy against infection was 44 percent,” Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, said of the Moderna results for children this week. “Now, that may seem like a low number, but in the era of Omicron, this is actually quite comparable to the efficacy against infection in what we’re seeing now with other vaccines.” The two companies are taking different strategies Once Pfizer’s data comes in April, the FDA will be able to compare the two-dose Moderna vaccine against the three-dose Pfizer vaccine. Each dose of Moderna’s is bigger, though, which could aid the effectiveness of its two doses. The Moderna vaccine for children is 25 micrograms, a quarter the size of the adult dose, while the Pfizer vaccine for children is three micrograms, just one-tenth the dose for adults. William Moss, a vaccine expert at Johns Hopkins University, said the companies were trying to strike the right balance on the size of the dose, enough to be effective but not so big that it causes more side effects. “They’re trying to find this balance between what’s sufficient amount of vaccine dosage to protect the children, weighing these transient side effects like fever or soreness,” Moss said. “The Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine may have gone a little bit too low on their dosage, and so in order to improve the vaccine efficacy, they’re going with a three-dose,” he added. The vaccines are showing good results on safety There have not been red flags on safety on the children’s vaccines. Moderna reported this week that its trials showed a “favorable safety profile” that was generally similar as for the adult vaccines. A small percentage reported fevers after vaccination, and a very small percentage, 0.2 percent, reported fevers over 104 degrees. There were no deaths or cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. “The safety profile was quite good — nothing more or less than you would naturally see with so many other vaccinations,” Fauci said this week of the Moderna results. There is enough supply, but there’s also hesitancy Amid a funding battle in Congress, there is concern that the government will not have enough money to buy fourth doses for all American adults if those are required. But there is enough supply for doses for young children, once the vaccine is authorized. “We do have that supply secured for kids under the age of six, so that is good news,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said this week. “And we’ll have those vaccinations available at tens of thousands of locations across the country that parents know and trust,” he said. Vaccination rates have been lagging among the group of children where the vaccine is already available, though, with only about a quarter of children 5-11 fully vaccinated. So while some parents are anxiously awaiting the vaccine for young kids, others will be in no hurry. "That's our least vaccinated age group," Moss said of children 5-11. "I anticipate that coverage will even be lower among children younger than 5 years of age when vaccines become available."

