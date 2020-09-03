BASSETERRE, St. Kitts —- The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has introduced ePay, an online platform to make it easier for its homeowners to pay their mortgages and land loans.

ePay is NHC’s online payment platform that allows you to:

• Make payments directly to NHC;

• Get access to your account balance;

• Have access to your payment history; and

• Interact with the Customer Service Department through the Help Desk feature.

NHC ePay is secure, sleek and simple to use. It can be accessed by going to the NHC website http://www.nhc.kn>”>http://www.nhc.kn”>http://www.nhc.kn>”>www.nhc.kn using your mobile phone, tablet or desk top and clicking on “Pay Online.”

For existing NHC customers who wish to make payments online the process is simple:

1. Sign Up for ePay;

2. Provide your address and contact number; This information will be used by NHC’s customer service department to verify your identity.

During the verification process, NHC’s customer service department may need to call you to complete the process.

3. Once verified, your account will be activated and an email will be sent confirming your activation.

4. Once activated, you will use the username or the email used during signup and the password to access your account.

5. Once logged in, click on “Pay Your Bill” to make payments to your account.

6. All receipts of payments made with ePay will automatically be emailed to you and you will also have access to them via the “Payment History” link in your account.

7. Feel free to use the Help Desk feature to contact the customer service department on any issue with your account or any other questions you may have related to NHC.

We are pleased to make this service available to our customers and look forward to many customers signing up, which would not only provide 24×7 access to your NHC account but also provide a secure and easy way to interact with NHC.

For more information, contact NHC at telephone number (869) 466-4701, customerservice@nhc.kn, or come to our office on East Park Range, Basseterre. You may also contact us via Facebook at NHC St. Kitts.