NHCS to Continue Coconut Tree Planting at Gallow’s Bay

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 22, 2026)

The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) will continue its coconut tree planting initiative on Saturday, October 24, as part of ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and preserve Nevis’ natural landscape.

The activity is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. at Gallow’s Bay, with volunteers asked to meet on the side of the bay closest to Charlestown.

The NHCS is encouraging members of the public to participate in the initiative and assist with planting coconut trees, while promoting greater community involvement in protecting the island’s natural environment.

Residents are invited to join the activity and contribute to efforts aimed at fostering a greener Nevis through tree planting and environmental stewardship.