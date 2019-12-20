The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Thursday announced the 2020 Organization of American States [OAS] Member States Scholarship, a scholarship opportunity for citizens of OAS member states.

The programmes being offered and their respective application deadlines are as follows:

Impact MBA (1. Social Entrepreneurship 2. Corporate Sustainability): Feb. 1, 2020

Master Polis Maker for the Quality of Life and Sustainable Urban Development: Feb. 1, 2020 (onsite) and March 1, 2020 (online)

Project Management: Jan. 8, 2020

Additional information on 2020 OAS scholarship offers can be found online at www.oas.org/en/scholarships.