CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) encourages the beautification of public spaces.

“The Nevis Island Administration commends acts of volunteerism by civic minded individuals or groups in our communities,” said the notice. “We are mindful that such participation should be encouraged.

“The Administration, however, reminds the public that all plans for beautification or modification to public spaces or infrastructure must be in keeping with the law and must first be approved by the relevant ministries.

“Everyone is asked to be guided accordingly.”