Kindly note that applicants must be under the age of:

· Twenty-one (21) for Bachelor’s degree level;

· Thirty (30) for the Master’s degree level; and

· Thirty-five (35) for the Doctoral degree level.

The scholarship covers:

· Turkish language course for one (1) year

· University and programme placement

· Accommodation

· Tuition fee

· Monthly stipend

· One-way flight ticket; and

· Health insurance

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Wednesday 26 January, 2022 for onward processing.

For more information on this scholarship offer, application procedures, evaluation and selection process, and more, please visit: https:// turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/ announcements/turkiye- scholarships-2022- applications-1

