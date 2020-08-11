CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to share information regarding the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco’s 20 academic scholarship offers for postgraduate studies.

This scholarship programme will be offered to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for the academic year 2020/2021.

The deadline for submission of applications to the Ministry of Human Resources is Friday, August 14, 2020.

For guidance on application information, eligibility, conditions of admission, registration process, etc. kindly contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4