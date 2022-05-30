NIA Announces Fully Funded Scholarships from Ireland

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 27, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of fully funded scholarships for postgraduate studies offered by the government of Ireland through the Ireland Fellows Programme for Small Island Developing States (SIDS ).

The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Government of Ireland is offering fully funded scholarships through the Ireland Fellows Programme for Small Island Developing States.

The applications for the academic year 2023 to 2024 will open on Monday, 4th July, 2022. The fully-funded one-year master’s level programme will be conducted at a higher education institution (HEI) in Ireland for ten (10) months to sixteen (16) months and commences in August or September of each year.

The eligible fields of study are:

· Sustainable Development;

· Climate Change;

· Environmental Science;

· Sustainable Technology; and

· Engineering.

Prospective students should:

· Hold a Bachelor’s level academic qualification with a minimum GPA of 3.0 awarded within the last twelve (12) years;

· Not possess a Master’s level degree or higher; and

· Possess good command of the English language (written and verbal).

All applications must be submitted via Ireland Fellows Programme – SIDS | Ireland Fellows Programme (irishaidfellowships.ie). Once you have completed and submitted your application kindly forward a copy to the Ministry of Human Resources.

For additional information, kindly review the attached brochure or contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd at: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com; Ms. Shaniele Skeete at: shaniele.skeete@niagov.com; and Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill at: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com.