CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Ministry of Human Resources regarding the United Kingdom Chevening Scholarship Programme.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration has announced a scholarship programme, the United Kingdom Chevening Scholarship Programme.

The Chevening Scholarship Programme offers students the opportunity to pursue a fully-funded Masters degree course at a UK university and comes with the following benefits:

1. Fully-funded tuition fees to your chosen university;

2. Living expenses for the duration of your studies;

3. Return flight to the UK;

4. Access to exclusive events across the UK; and

5. Joining an international Chevening network

Interested persons can apply during the period September 3 to November 3. To apply visit www.chevening.org to apply and to access additional information.