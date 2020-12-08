CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced the Organization of American States (OAS) and American University Washington College of Law (AUWCL) Scholarship Program for 2020/2021.

Through the OAS and AUWCL Scholarship Program, a Master of Laws Degree in International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law can be pursued online or onsite with the American University Washington College of Law, United States.

The program is expected to last nine to 24 months beginning January 11, 2021.

Interested persons must begin applications as soon as possible as the deadline for both university admission and scholarship applications is December 28, 2020.

For more information on the selection criteria, application guidelines, application process, financial obligations of the applicants and more, please email scholarships@oas.org or contact:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill, or

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4