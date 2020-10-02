CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- An an online ‘Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course’ is being offered by the Organization of American States (OAS)-Government of Chile Scholarship and Training Project conducted by the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute in the United States.

The program is recognized worldwide as one of the highest acknowledgements of the guest service excellence for hospitality and tourism employees. Its goal is to create a dependable guest service language and platform for tourism employees. It offers the following benefits:

• Course fees

• Learning materials

• The certification exam

To apply, persons must present the following copy of a government-issued ID (Passport ID page or National ID Card); and an updated CV or resume, which includes educational background and experience.

The deadline for application submission is October 25. The course will commence on November 16.

For more information and to apply, please visit the following links or contact the individuals listed below:

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1099&Type=4&Lang=Engscholarships@oas.org

Contact training personnel at the Ministry of Human Resources: Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163/4 or

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com