Post Grad Scholarships in Japan

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform you that the Government of Japan is offering Postgraduate/ Research Scholarships. This Scholarship Programme is available to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japanese universities.

Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, both of which will be held at the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad. Successful applicants will be selected after careful consideration by the relevant authorities in Japan and will receive round-trip airfare, exemption from school fees and a monthly allowance.

To access additional scholarship information and application procedures, interested persons are advised to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website at

https://www.tt.embjapan.go.jp/ itpr_en/MextScholarship.html or contact the individuals listed below:

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Exts. 5163/4

Emails: shanola.murreygill@ niagov.com

ronice.williams@niagov.com

Please be further advised that applicants must print and submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources by September 14, 2020, for further processing.

======================================================

Post Grad Scholarships in Estonia

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to share information regarding the Postgraduate Certificate Program in International Relations and European Integration. This program is scheduled to take place from October 2020 to June 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The scholarship provides the following benefits:

· Tuition fee;

· Monthly allowance;

· Accommodation;

· Health insurance; and

· Visa cost.

For additional information on application procedures, eligibility and more; please visit the website http://edk.edu.ee/ admission/admission- requirements/ and/or contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill / Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Emails: shanola.murreygill@ niagov.com / ronice.williams@ niagov.com

Interested persons should apply online and submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources by July 10, 2020 , for further processing.