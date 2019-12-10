The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Tuesday announced post-graduate study opportunities in New Zealand are being offered to persons interested in pursuing post-graduate degree programmes.

Scholarships are being offered in the following areas:

Climate Change

Food Security and Agriculture

Renewable Energy

Disaster Risk Management

Applications will open Saturday, Feb. 1 and close on Friday, Feb. 28. Programmes of study will commence in February 2021.

For more information on the requirements and eligibility, please visit www.nzscholarships.govt.nz