The Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced Monday two public holidays declared by SKN’s Governor General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton.

The Premier’s Ministry received the following press release received from Government House in St. Kitts via the Office of the Premier:

In accordance with Section 5 of the Public Holidays Act, Cap. 23.23 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. on the advice of the Cabinet has issued two (2) Proclamations dated 23rd December, 2019, declaring Tuesday the 31st day of December, 2019, from 12 noon to be observed and kept as a public half-holiday on the occasion of the 2019 Children’s Carnival and Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, to be observed and kept as a public holiday throughout Saint Christopher and Nevis on the occasion of the 2019/2020 Carnival.

All of our citizens and residents are required to govern themselves accordingly.